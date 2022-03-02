Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: Sweet 16 bound McHi Bulldogs SportsBasketballHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Sweet 16 bound McHi Bulldogs By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - March 2, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email McHi celebrates the win over Flour Bluff 42-38 during Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Falfurrias Junior High on Tuesday, March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) McHi’s Darren Manriquez and Robert Canul celebrate the win over Flour Bluff in a Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Falfurrias Junior High on Tuesday, March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) McHi’s Kaharie Loggins (22) falls to the floor and makes a save against Flour Bluff’s Hayden Wilson (14) in a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias Junior High on Tuesday, March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) McHi’s coach Ryan Flores celebrates with his team Jaylon Chappell and Kaharie Loggins with a win over Flour Bluff Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias Junior High on Tuesday, March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) McHi celebrates as Flour Bluff player sits dejected in the Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias Junior High on Tuesday, March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) McAllen High’s Darren Manriquez snags a rebound from Flour Bluff’s Alec Roberson (21) and Andrew Jones (4) in a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) takes it to the rim on Flour Bluff’s Hayden Wilson (14) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) drives on Flour Bluff’s Hayden Wilson (14) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) defends on the play against Flour Bluff’s Pete Herrick (11) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Jordon Chappell (15) shoots over players during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Jordon Chappell (15)and Robert Canul (2) pressure Flour Bluff’s Alec Roberson (21) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) reaches for a loose ball against Flour Bluff’s Pete Herrick (11) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Incumbents take Hidalgo County commission races PHOTOS: Election Day at Lark Library District 2 state education board races go down to the wire Gonzales clear victor for Hidalgo County Democratic Party chair Peña-Garza apparent victor for Hidalgo County Republican Party chair