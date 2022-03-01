Cortez, Flores lead in early votes for Hidalgo County judge

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez has taken a strong lead with the early votes in the county judge’s race in the Democratic primary while Esmeralda Flores is so far leading with the early votes in the Republican primary.

Cortez has so far received about 50% of the early votes followed by Tania Ramirez with 30% and then Norma Ramirez with 20% of the early votes, according to election results posted by the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

If Cortez maintains his lead, the only question remaining will be whether he will clear the 50% plus one vote threshold to avoid a runoff election. If not, he and the candidate with the second-most votes will have to face off again for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, Flores leads with 56% of the early votes over Jan Cross who received nearly 44% of the early votes. Whoever comes out on top will have to face off against the Democratic nominee in the November general election.