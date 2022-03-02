District 2 state education board races go down to the wire

The election for State Board of Education District 2 was a stacked ballot for Democrats; however, that race was still too close to call as results continued to trickle in late Tuesday evening as a runoff seemed imminent.

With 405 of 651 precinct reporting, the ​​Texas Secretary of State’s Office showed Victor Perez leading with ​​21,012 total votes, 29.7%.

Pete Garcia earned 17,157 votes, 24.25%, while Thomas Garcia earned 14,748 votes, 20.85%, Michael Vargas earned 13,998 votes, 19.79%, and Wayne Raasch earned 3,830 votes, 5.41%.

The Republican ticket for District 2 saw ​​LJ Francis earning ​​37,075 votes, 57.91%, over Hilda Garza Deshazo who earned ​​26,948 votes, 42.09%.

Voters from ​​Aransas, Calhoun, Cameron, Hidalgo, Jackson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, Wharton and Willacy Counties in the Primary Elections for State Board of Education, District 2.

Those results closely mirrored those from Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

Hidalgo County Democratic voters showed their support for Perez, who earned 7,718 total votes, 30.01%.

Pete Garcia earned 7,168 votes, 27.87%, Thomas Garcia received 4,949 votes, 19.25%, Vargas took 4,796 votes, 18.65%, and Wayne Raasch accounted for 1,084 votes, 4.22%.

Deshazo earned the support of Hidalgo County Republicans with 5,801 votes, 61.90%, to Francis’ 3,570 votes, 38.10%.

With 100% of Cameron County precincts reporting, Perez was the highest earning Democratic candidate by far with 7,027 total votes, 38.60%. Pete Garcia took 3,631 votes, 19.95%, to Thomas Garcia’s 3,317, 18.22%, Vargas’s 3,253 votes, 17.87%, and Raasch’s 977 votes, 5.37%.

Cameron County Republicans leaned toward Francis who earned 3,691, 50.61%, over Deshazo, who earned 3,602 votes, 49.39%.