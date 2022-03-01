Gonzales clear victor for Hidalgo County Democratic Party chair

Richard Gonzales was on his way to securing a victory for Hidalgo County Democratic Party chair as of press time Tuesday, according to Hidalgo County’s unofficial Election Day results.

Gonzales gained 23,277 votes while Samuel Reyes received 9,805, claiming 70% of votes in a race with over 90% of precincts reporting as of 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Gonzales is the apparent victor and expected now to succeed Patrick Eronini, the current party chair who took over for Norma Ramirez, who ran for Hidalgo County judge.

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court must canvass the votes before they become official.