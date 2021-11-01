Here are the Nov. 2 voting locations in Hidalgo County

Election Day polls for the constitutional amendment special election and local government elections in Hidalgo County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
ALAMO — Sgt. Fernando De La Rosa Library, large meeting room, 416 N. Tower Road
ALTON — Alton Recreation Center, classroom No. 1, 349 Dawes Ave.
DONNA — Amigos del Valle, main entrance, 1408 Silver Ave.
EDCOUCH — Sgt. Rodriguez Community Center, meeting room, 320 W. Santa Rosa Ave.
EDINBURG — Elections Annex Building, warehouse room, 317 N. Closner Blvd.
UTRGV, STAC Lounge, 1201 W. University Drive
San Carlos Endowment Center, conference room, 107 N. Sunflower Road
Magee Elementary School, gym, 3420 W. Rogers Road
Linn/San Manuel Fire Department, meeting room, 21661 TX-186
ELSA — Elsa Municipal Court, court chambers, 216 E. Fourth St.
GRANJENO — Granjeno City Hall, conference room, 6603 S. FM 494
HARGILL — Hargill Elementary School, gym, 13394 4th Street
HIDALGO — Hidalgo City Hall, commissioners chambers, 704 E. Ramón Ayala Drive
LA JOYA — La Joya Youth Center, gym, 604 Salomon Chapa Drive
LA VILLA — La Villa Youth Center, lobby, 302 W. Second St.
McALLEN — Lark Community Center, exercise room, 2601 Lark Ave.
Fireman’s Pumphouse, main entrance, 201 N. First St.
Palm View Community Center, exercise room, 3401 Jordan Road
STC Pecan Campus BUilding H, old cafeteria room 126, 3201 Pecan Blvd.
STC Nursing Campus Building B, cafeteria, 1901 S. McColl Road
Gonzalez Elementary School, front entrance hallway, 201 E. Martin Ave.
Milam Elementary School, south entrance hallway, 3800 N. Main Street
McCOOK — Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, Parish Hall, 28212 FM 2058
MERCEDES — Mercedes Civic Center, main entrance, 520 E. Second St.
MISSION — Mission Parks & Recreation, back gym, 721 Bryan Road
Bannworth Gym, 1822 N. Shary Road
MONTE ALTO — Monte Alto Elementary Gym, 25149 1st Street
PALMVIEW — Pct. 3 “The Mansion,” back entrance, 2401 N. Moorefield Road
PEÑITAS — Peñitas Public Library, lobby, 1111 S. Main St.
PHARR — Jose Pepe Salinas Center, small hall, 1011 W. Kelly Ave.
Development and Research Center, conference room, 850 W. Dicker Road
PROGRESO — Progreso Family Community Center, main entrance, 510 FM 1015
SAN JUAN — San Juan Memorial Library, multi-purpose room, 1010 S. Standard Ave.
SULLIVAN CITY — Sullivan City WIC Clinic, lobby, 371 W. Expressway 83
WESLACO — Business, Visitor and Event Center, conference rooms A and B, 275 S. Kansas Ave.