Here are the Nov. 2 voting locations in Hidalgo County

Election Day polls for the constitutional amendment special election and local government elections in Hidalgo County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

ALAMO — Sgt. Fernando De La Rosa Library, large meeting room, 416 N. Tower Road

ALTON — Alton Recreation Center, classroom No. 1, 349 Dawes Ave.

DONNA — Amigos del Valle, main entrance, 1408 Silver Ave.

EDCOUCH — Sgt. Rodriguez Community Center, meeting room, 320 W. Santa Rosa Ave.

EDINBURG — Elections Annex Building, warehouse room, 317 N. Closner Blvd.

UTRGV, STAC Lounge, 1201 W. University Drive

San Carlos Endowment Center, conference room, 107 N. Sunflower Road

Magee Elementary School, gym, 3420 W. Rogers Road

Linn/San Manuel Fire Department, meeting room, 21661 TX-186

ELSA — Elsa Municipal Court, court chambers, 216 E. Fourth St.

GRANJENO — Granjeno City Hall, conference room, 6603 S. FM 494

HARGILL — Hargill Elementary School, gym, 13394 4th Street

HIDALGO — Hidalgo City Hall, commissioners chambers, 704 E. Ramón Ayala Drive

LA JOYA — La Joya Youth Center, gym, 604 Salomon Chapa Drive

LA VILLA — La Villa Youth Center, lobby, 302 W. Second St.

McALLEN — Lark Community Center, exercise room, 2601 Lark Ave.

Fireman’s Pumphouse, main entrance, 201 N. First St.

Palm View Community Center, exercise room, 3401 Jordan Road

STC Pecan Campus BUilding H, old cafeteria room 126, 3201 Pecan Blvd.

STC Nursing Campus Building B, cafeteria, 1901 S. McColl Road

Gonzalez Elementary School, front entrance hallway, 201 E. Martin Ave.

Milam Elementary School, south entrance hallway, 3800 N. Main Street

McCOOK — Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, Parish Hall, 28212 FM 2058

MERCEDES — Mercedes Civic Center, main entrance, 520 E. Second St.

MISSION — Mission Parks & Recreation, back gym, 721 Bryan Road

Bannworth Gym, 1822 N. Shary Road

MONTE ALTO — Monte Alto Elementary Gym, 25149 1st Street

PALMVIEW — Pct. 3 “The Mansion,” back entrance, 2401 N. Moorefield Road

PEÑITAS — Peñitas Public Library, lobby, 1111 S. Main St.

PHARR — Jose Pepe Salinas Center, small hall, 1011 W. Kelly Ave.

Development and Research Center, conference room, 850 W. Dicker Road

PROGRESO — Progreso Family Community Center, main entrance, 510 FM 1015

SAN JUAN — San Juan Memorial Library, multi-purpose room, 1010 S. Standard Ave.

SULLIVAN CITY — Sullivan City WIC Clinic, lobby, 371 W. Expressway 83

WESLACO — Business, Visitor and Event Center, conference rooms A and B, 275 S. Kansas Ave.