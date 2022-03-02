Brownsville ISD lifts mask mandate

Beginning Monday, March 7 students, faculty and staff at the Brownsville Independent School District will longer be required to wear face mask.

Although the mask mandate is being lifted, the wearing of masks will be optional and encouraged.

“The district continues to take precautionary and necessary measures for the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” said René Gutiérrez, superintendent of schools of BISD. “After careful consideration and due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases, the district is prepared to move forward and face masks will be optional and encouraged.”

The district will continue to follow the present Safety Protocols outlined in their Reopening Plan to provide the safest environment for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors, officials said.