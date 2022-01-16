San Perlita ISD to reopen Monday

San Perlita ISD is planning to reopen Monday after a week-long closure prompted by COVID-19.

The district announced plans to return on social media Friday.

“We thank you all for your patience and understanding as we have dealt with this latest setback to our school year, and look forward to a safe and healthy return to school,” the district stated on Facebook.

The district has detailed its COVID concerns on social media throughout the beginning of the spring semester, many of which seem to be tied to a lack of testing supplies.

When the district announced its closure last Sunday, it said that the spike in cases had depleted its supply of tests and that its vendor for those tests couldn’t confirm when it would be able to resupply the district, something Superintendent Albert A. Peña IV said hamstrung efforts to mitigate COVID-19 spread on campus.

Testing supplies have been an issue at other Rio Grande Valley districts as well.

Donna ISD and IDEA Public Schools both had temporary difficulties related to tests at the beginning of the semester due to a vendor change and shipping issues, respectively.

Edinburg CISD experienced a significant demand for testing, ran out of kits and was hoping to receive more Friday.

San Perlita ISD said that a testing provider will be on campus Monday and that more tests for the district are incoming.

“Our own supply of rapid tests is in transit and scheduled for delivery on Monday,” it said.

Other Valley districts have opted for briefer closures than San Perlita’s.

La Villa ISD closed for two days last week and is also planning on reopening Monday.

Sharyland, on the other hand, will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

San Perlita has urged its community to practice pandemic precautions and take advantage of testing opportunities.

“With the current surge in coronavirus cases, we ask that you be especially vigilant in monitoring your child for symptoms,” the district stated. “This is especially true if your child attended large gatherings or has been in contact with an individual who has tested positive. If your child has symptoms we ask that you notify the principal and keep them home. We also encourage getting them tested.”

Updates on San Perlita ISD’s return to campus are available on its Facebook page.