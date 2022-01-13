COVID-19 shuts down La Villa ISD campuses

La Villa ISD announced Wednesday that its campuses would be closed the next two days due to an increase in COVID-19 cases “across multiple grade levels.”

A release from the district said the closure was a necessary health and safety measure.

“Doing so will afford LVISD the opportunity to thoroughly disinfect and sanitize all district facilities,” the release read.

The district is planning on reopening Monday and has a COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday.

The district is planning to continue distributing meals curbside during the closure.

La Villa appears to be the first Hidalgo County school district to cancel classes because of rising COVID-19 numbers in students, although Mercedes and Weslaco school districts both delayed a return to school last week because of the pandemic.

Other districts have reported substitute and staffing shortages or extended surplus leave to employees who need to isolate because of the virus.

So far this school year, Hidalgo County has reported 1,647 cases of the coronavirus among school staff in the county and 5,706 cases amongst students.