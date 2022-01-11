TxDOT student scholarship contest seeking applicants

Texas high school seniors who play a role in keeping their school or community clean have the chance to be recognized for their good deeds and win scholarship money.

On Jan. 11, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced it is now accepting applications for its 2022 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest.

The scholarship contest was created in a partnership between Keep Texas Beautiful, a nonprofit based in Austin and Don’t mess with Texas, a TxDOT campaign.

The contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships in May of 2022.

Texas high school seniors who are currently attending public, private or home school and plan to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2022 semester are eligible to apply.

To enter the contest, applicants must answer a series of short answer questions on Don’t Mess with Texas’ website.

“It’s important that younger generations understand they have the power to create long-term solutions that can transform their environment into one that is litter-free,” Don’t mess with Texas campaign program administrator Becky Ozuna said.

Judges will select winners based on students’ proven results in leading projects or events focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping Texas clean and litter-free.

Applications must be received via online submission by 5 p.m. central time on March 31.

Winners may be asked to participate in a brief video interview that describes their litter prevention project.

To enter the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest, visit www.dontmesswithtexas.org.