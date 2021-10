Harlingen School of Health Professions was ranked in the Top 100 high schools in Texas by the U.S. News and World Report.

The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

