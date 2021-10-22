Document: Argument preceded fatal Edinburg shooting

The probable cause affidavits for the murder arrests of two McAllen cousins reveal that the 24-year-old victim was shot in the head.

Edinburg police investigators allege that 36-year-old Miguel Angel Mujica pulled the trigger and that 34-year-old Elizabeth Saenz Mujica bought him the gun, drove him to the scene, helped him flee and then hid the gun in her purse.

The deceased is Milton Rodriguez.

The affidavits reveal that Miguel was immediately identified after the shooting by the tenant of the apartment where Rodriguez was killed.

He told police on Oct. 7 at 8:44 p.m. — right after the shooting — that Rodriguez was his best friend and that Miguel shot him.

Investigators also spoke to a 12-year-old boy who is a witness in the case.

He told investigators that Miguel and Rodriguez began arguing inside an apartment in the 2300 block of Mojave Street that day.

“Mike walked out of the apartment and Milton walked out shortly after. Milton and Mike began to fight outside the apartment,” the affidavit states. “The juvenile witness observed that Mike pulled out a black gun and he ran to tell others.”

The boy will testify that as he ran to tell the others about the gun he heard a gunshot and later learned Miguel had shot Rodriguez.

Police allege that Elizabeth then helped Miguel flee the scene.

“Elizabeth implicated herself by purchasing the weapon for Miguel, using her car to give him a ride to the apartment, waiting in her car, witnessing the murder, and helping Miguel flee the scene in her car,” the affidavit states. “Elizabeth also disclosed that she concealed the weapons in her purse and stayed hiding with Miguel until he was arrested.”

The affidavits do not disclose what the argument between Miguel and Rodriguez was about.

He remains jailed on a $750,000 bond while Elizabeth is being held on a $500,000 bond.

