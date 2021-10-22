The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single vehicle crash that left two men dead.

According to a statement from DPS, the crash occurred at around 5:30 in the morning on Abram Road, north of 5 Mile Road in Palmview after a silver Chevy Impala was attempting to evade Palmview Police.

“The vehicle continued north on Abram Road at a high rate of speed driving recklessly,” the statement read. “As the vehicle approached a dirt portion of the roadway, and due to its unsafe speed, lost control, rolled-over striking a fence.”

Two men were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Five other occupants, four men and a woman, were transported to local hospitals. Their identities have not been released at this time.

DPS and the Palmview Police Department are actively investigating the crash.