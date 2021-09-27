The Brownsville Independent School District is hosting open house events this week, with COVID-19 vaccination clinics included at the middle schools and high schools.

“We invite you to visit with our teachers, administrators and staff, tour our campuses and discover the rich array of educational opportunities our schools have to offer,” the invitation to the events reads.

Open house events are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Early college high schools and alternative schools are welcoming the public on Monday, middle schools on Tuesday and elementary schools on Thursday. Face masks are required at all BISD facilities.