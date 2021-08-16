STC goes online for first two weeks of fall semester

McALLEN — South Texas College announced Monday that fall semester classes meant to be held in-person will be held virtually for the first two weeks of the semester.

A release from the college said the decision, along with other steps, were reactions to a spike in COVID-19 cases and the impact of the delta variant.

Other steps the college will take include reducing enrollment for on-campus courses to 70% and converting face-to-face sections of a large enrollment to an in-person hybrid model to increase social distancing.

Students and staff are required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily, and are strongly encouraged to wear masks and get vaccinated.

Dual credit courses taught at local districts will continue to meet face to face, unless the district decides otherwise, the release says.

“South Texas College Safety Committee is dedicated to the health and safety of our employees and students,” the release reads. “With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, STC will continue to follow these protocols across all campuses.”