DA considering death penalty against alleged shooter in drive-by that killed 6-year-old girl

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office indicated Monday afternoon that the suspect who fired the fatal shot that struck a 6-year-old girl in the head, killing her, during a drive-by in late February may face the death penalty.

Hope Palacios, chief of the DA’s Special Crimes Division, made that indication during the first pre-trial hearing in the cases against Alton residents Juan Ramon Garcia, 44, Marco Antonio Chairez and Daniel Guzman, both 43, and 30-year-old Mission resident William Garcia.

The men pleaded not guilty on June 16 to a two-count indictment charging them with capital murder of a person under 10 and murder over allegations that they participated in a Feb. 23 shooting of a home in the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue in rural Mission.

They are accused of killing Yvonne A. Mireles, who was shot and killed as she watched television inside her home.

Thus far, probable cause affidavits and Palacios have identified Chairez as the alleged shooter and defense attorneys representing both Guzman and Juan Ramon Garcia noted during the June 16 arraignment proceeding that they are not accused of being the shooters.

William Garcia’s alleged role in the drive-by — or whether he’s accused of firing a weapon — isn’t yet publicly known.

During Monday’s hearing, state District Judge Noe Gonzalez asked Palacios why she wasn’t ready to announce whether the state would seek the death penalty should the men be convicted.

Palacios said she is waiting on ballistics reports to determine which gun fired the fatal bullet before the DA’s Office decides whether to seek execution as a punishment.

The prosecutor also said the death penalty may not be sought against all defendants, but that it’s a possibility for the shooter.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said after the shooting that the alleged drive-by was precipitated by a neighborhood altercation.

On June 16, Palacios said during court that Chairez had a verbal altercation with the girl’s family, though the details of that altercation were not disclosed in open court.

That hearing also backed up a statement that Guzman made to investigators alleging that he saw Chairez exit the vehicle and shoot at the residence with a firearm and Palacios, while reading the indictment, also alleged Chairez was the shooter.

During a press conference following Chairez and Guzman’s arrest, Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said around two dozen rounds were fired at the home.

Palacios also said Monday that more than one weapon was undergoing ballistic testing.

Juan Ramon Garcia remains jailed on $1,175,000 in bonds while Chairez is being held on $1,100,000 in bonds.

Guzman and William Garcia also remained jailed with Guzman being held on $575,000 in bonds and William Garcia being held on $1,025,000 in bonds.