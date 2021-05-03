BISD pool reopens Tuesday

After being closed than a year due to the pandemic, the Margaret M. Clark Aquatic Center is reopening to the public starting Tuesday for lap swimming and water aerobics for adults 18 and older.

Twenty-two lanes will be available for lap swimming in 30-minute increments, one person per lane, from 6 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., aquatic center director Monica Rosales said, meaning four slots in the morning and four in the evening. Rosales advised making reservations, which will be available up to 24 hours before the time slot desired.

Water exercise classes will be limited to 20 people and reservations also can be made up to 24 hours in advance. Reservations for both lap swim and water exercise can be made at (956) 698-0064.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the community back, our regulars as well as new members,” Rosales said. “Our doors are open.”

She predicted patrons will notice a spruced up facility. While the aquatic center has been closed, crews have been busy installing a new roof and a new air conditioning, heating and de-humidifying system, resulting in less ambient humidity. The system controls both air and water temperature.

Masks must be worn entering and leaving the facility, and temperatures will be checked at the entrance. Only restrooms will be open, not locker rooms and showers. Patrons should bring their own equipment, such as kick boards for swimmers, exercise resistance for water aerobics, and water bottles.

The weight room will not be open.

Rosales said the aquatics center followed guidance from the American Swim Coaches Association and USA Swimming when it closed during Spring Break 2020 and is following their guidance on reopening now.

