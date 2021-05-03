Hidalgo County Pct. 1 hosts first-dose vaccine clinics in Progreso, Edcouch

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is partnering with the city of Progreso, Progreso Independent School District, and the city of Edcouch to host two COVID-19 first dose vaccine clinics Wednesday.

“No registration is required to receive the Moderna vaccine which will be administered on a first come, first served basis,” a news release from the county said.

Eligible residents interested in receiving the vaccine should bring their COVID-19 pre-screening form filled out and signed. The forms can be found here.

The clinic locations and times are:

Progresso High School Cafeteria

700 Business F.M. 1015

Progreso, TX 78579

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Edcouch Fire Department

200 W Santa Rosa Ave.

Edcouch, TX 78538

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.