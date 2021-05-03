Hidalgo Co. reports one new coronavirus fatality, 119 new cases

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported one new COVID-19 death and 119 additional cases of the virus Monday.

The fatality, a woman from an undisclosed location in her 70s, brings the death toll for the county to 2,825.

Of the new cases, 46 are reported as confirmed, 48 as probable and 25 as suspect, bringing the county to a total of 88,723 cases, 58,398 of which are confirmed, 28,708 probable and 1,617 suspect.

As of Monday 134 individuals remained in area hospitals with the virus, 42 of them in intensive care units.