Traffic will be momentarily slowed on the I-2 westbound Frontage Road from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for the safe removal of equipment.

The mobile operation will take place between Raul Longoria Road and Veterans Boulevard in the Pharr-San Juan area.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slow down in road work zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates.