VRMC now offers Chick-fil-A meal options to employees and guests

There’s a new meal option available for employees and guests at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

The hospital on Tuesday announced the addition of Chick-fil-A services at the hospital’s Window’s Grille cafeteria.

Along with its signature chicken sandwiches, colleagues and visitors will have access to healthy menu items such as salads, grilled chicken wraps, and grilled chicken subs, VRMC stated in a media release.

The new Chick-fil-A location at VRMC is open 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We are excited about the latest addition to our hospital’s newly renovated cafeteria which also provides breakfast and lunch to guests and colleagues,” said Lauren Davis, interim chief executive officer at VRMC. “We are excited for even more facility improvement projects scheduled for 2022 that focus on serving our patients, colleagues, physicians, and community.”