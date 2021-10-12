Labor agencies team up to encourage hiring disabled

Texas job agencies are partnering with the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities to raise awareness of the benefits of hiring the disabled.

The Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Workforce Solutions announced the alliance in conjunction with National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

TWC and its partners will conduct a statewide series of disability awareness promotions and hiring events to connect employers with what they regard as an untapped talent pool.

“People with disabilities bring talent, commitment, and innovation to the workplace which enriches our communities and brings Texas closer to ending the middle skills gap,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The HireAbility campaign provides us a chance to raise awareness and increase opportunities for individuals with disabilities to find meaningful careers.”

The Oct. 28 HireAbility employer forum will be an online event held via Zoom. Employers can register at the TWC website.

TWC officials say the forum will feature Americans with Disabilities Act experts who will provide best practices and examples for employers who want to hire disabled workers.

“I encourage all Texans to join us in celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month by engaging with Texas HireAbility events and webinars during October and year-round,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian