CBP makes massive weekend drug bust at Pharr bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers discovered nearly 1,180 pounds of methamphetamine found hidden inside a commercial tractor trailer that entered the country through the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge this weekend.

In an agency news release, CBP said the commercial tractor trailer arrived at the bridge’s cargo facility on Saturday where a CBP officer referred it for further inspection.

Officials used non-intrusive imaging and a drug-detecting dog to inspect the vehicle, according to the release.

The release does not say whether the dog alerted to narcotics or whether the non-intrusive imaging revealed any anomalies in the vehicle.

However, CBP does say that a physical inspection resulted in the discovery of 468 packages of suspected methamphetamine that weighs a little more than 1,179 pounds. It was was concealed in the trailer, the release read.

According to CBP, the drugs are valued at a little more than $16.5 million.

CBP does not say whether the driver of the truck was arrested, but the person likely faced questioning by federal agents.

A search of criminal federal complaints from over the weekend doesn’t immediately indicate that anyone was arrested.

The case remains under investigation and the commercial tractor trailer was seized.