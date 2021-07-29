First ‘mini-job fair’ kicks off at Harlingen convention center

HARLINGEN — The first of a series of job fairs hosted by the Harlingen Economic Development Corp. will be held Wednesday.

The HEDC is partnering with Workforce Solutions Cameron for a series of what it calls “mini-job fairs” designed to put workers in touch with prospective new employers.

Each of the job fairs will have up to six employers and will be industry-specific. The first event will have employers hiring for hundreds of positions in the government, skilled industrial trades and manufacturing sectors.

The event will be held at the Harlingen Convention Center, 701 Harlingen Heights Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“As more people are getting back to work and employers are hiring, the goal of Workforce Wednesday is to bring those qualified job seekers together with employers ready to hire them,” said Raudel Garza, chief executive officer of the HEDC.

“We encourage job seekers to come prepared with copies of their resume because there will be employers conducting same-day interviews,” he added.

Some of the job openings job seekers can expect include positions like transportation officers, mechanics, electricians, drivers, diesel mechanics, machine operators and more.

If you are an employer and would like to participate in the next job fair, call the Harlingen EDC at 956-216-5081 or Workforce Solutions Cameron at 956-368-5200 ext. 4328. The next job fair in the series will be held in October with a focus on retail, hospitality and commercial jobs.

rkelley@valleystar.com