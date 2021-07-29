School supply distribution set for Friday in La Feria

LA FERIA — For the third consecutive year, the office of Cameron County Precinct 4 will donate backpacks and school supplies Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at its La Feria office at 26623 White Ranch Rd.

Driscoll Health Plans, BCFS and other donors throughout the community teamed up with County Commissioner Gus Ruiz and donated backpacks and supplies, according to Community Outreach Coordinator for Precinct 4 Julie Fonseca.

Backpacks will only be given to children who are present in the vehicle. As a COVID-19 health measure, backpacks will be placed in the trunk of the cars.

Donors include Driscoll Health Plans, BCFS, H-E-B, Julie Fonseca Realtor, Wild 104, Jay Cantu State Farm Christina Palomo, Farmers Insurance Belinda Zapata, Zintiha Loya Realtor and Stephanie Huerta Photography.

