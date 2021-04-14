HARLINGEN — Valley International Airport and low-cost Mexico airline Viva Aerobus announced a partnership Wednesday that results in direct nonstop flights from Harlingen to Monterrey beginning May 6.

The addition of Viva Aerobus means there are now seven passenger airlines operating out of the Harlingen airport — Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines and Sun Country Airlines.

Viva Aerobus is a relatively young airline, founded in 2006, with its hub in Monterrey. Of particular interest is the fact the airline flies more than 30 nonstops from that hub, with destinations including Mexico City, Cancun, Cozumel, Acapulco, Merida, Oaxaca, Villahermosa and San Juan, Costa Rica.

“Providing nonstop jet service between Monterrey, Mexico, and the Rio Grande Valley via Harlingen opens up connecting destinations in Mexico for our passengers at very competitive prices,” said Marv Esterly, director of aviation at VIA. “We are very excited for what this means for Rio Grande Valley residents, area businesses and all travelers on both sides of the border.”

The airline will offer one-way, nonstop flights to Monterrey starting at $79, said Walfred Castro, the airline’s corporate communications and public relations director. Flights are scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays.

“We are so proud to have this partnership. … For sure this will improve convenience for travelers,” Castro said.

Viva Aerobus is now the third-largest airline in Mexico, and its fleet of Airbus A320s is the youngest in Mexico and the third-youngest airplane fleet in North America, Castro said.

Castro also said his company has shown itself to be at the forefront of Mexico’s recovery from COVID-related travel disruptions.

“I will also share with you that we are the leader in recovery of the airline sector in Mexico,” Castro said. “Why? Because this year, 2021, we have launched three new nonstop services.”

The gathering also heard from Mexican Consul Juan Carlos Cue Vega, who urged Americans to avail themselves of the travel options Viva Aerobus adds.

“I’m very glad to say it is a pleasure for Mexico to have a very important Mexican company come into the Valley,” he said. “It is, for us, the opportunity to show that there are companies in Mexico that are able to overcome this crisis created by the pandemic. At the same time, it is also an opportunity for the people of the Valley, and especially from Harlingen, to visit Mexico as often as they can.”

“It is said there are a lot of connections between Monterrey and other cities in Mexico,” the consul continued. “I have to take the opportunity to talk about my city, which is Oaxaca. You have to visit Oaxaca.”

Luring Viva Aerobus to Harlingen has been an ongoing project for Valley International for 15 years, according to airport officials.

“As you know, the past year has had a drop in passengers because of COVID-19, but that seems to really have started to turn around here, where the last month we’ve seen almost every flight full that’s flying out of here,” said Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell. “… We need more capacity. So this new airline fits that bill, and we’re so excited to have it.”

Passenger airlines flying out of McAllen-Miller International Airport include United, American, Aeromar and Allegiant Air.

Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport offers flights from United and American.