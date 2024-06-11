Man accused of assaulting Border Patrol agents near Mission

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A United States citizen has been charged with assaulting federal officers when they attempted to apprehend him for his involvement in a human smuggling event that happened early Monday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

Marcos Macias, who was born in 1993, was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer.

At about 12 a.m. Monday, a Border Patrol agent responded to a struggle between other agents and the driver of a vehicle suspected of being involved in a human smuggling event near the Rio Grande in Mission.

The driver, later identified as Macias, was combative and resisted arrest while the agents attempted to detain him.

The reporting agent assisted the others in maintaining control over a struggling Macias as he “actively attempted to break free” by kicking the agents.

Macias was told to stop kicking, but was uncooperative and continued assaulting the officers. At one point, he kicked the reporting agent in the shoulder as they attempted to restrain Macias’ legs causing them to fall backwards before continuing to assist.

Macias was also yelling expletives and being belligerent to the agents, according to the complaint.

The agents attempted to interview Macias who demanded representation.

Macias is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker in McAllen federal court for his preliminary examination and detention hearing Thursday morning.