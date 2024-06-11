Expectations are surpassed at Diego’s Farm to Table in McAllen

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McALLEN — There was a subtle manic energy you feel walking into Diego’s Farm to Table restaurant along Pecan Avenue in Central McAllen that you may be tempted to yell “yes, chef” when the host asks you to take a seat. Think more “The Bear” Season 2 than the implosive Season 1.

We visited the food-truck-turned-dine-in restaurant on Saturday, although my girlfriend was a bit intimidated by the more ambitious menu offered at the place we knew for great burgers. This time, we were carbing up for the RINGO FREAKING STARR (OH MY GOD! THE BEATLES!) concert we were going to with my parents.

While the days of dining outdoors and enjoying a high quality meal are not quite lost, it was nice to sit in the comfort of the air conditioning. If you wish to sit outside, Diego’s offers misters to help beat the heat. I had just cut my hair and the humidity was not an option. I needed to look my best for Ringo, just in case he noticed me in the crowd and invited me onstage to play the drums with him.

The indoor portion of the restaurant was quiet when we arrived, save for the smooth jazz music playing from the restaurant’s speakers. We were quickly greeted by Diego himself, who seemed all too pleased to share every detail about every item on and off of the menu while we snacked on some tortilla chips with a smoky salsa.

We ordered our drinks, and we all decided on the hibiscus lemonade. Diego asked if we would like to try the hibiscus lemonade with 400 Conejos Mezcal. “I’m the designated driver,” my dad said. “I’m the fun one,” my mom responded, agreeing to trying the spiked drink.

It’s difficult to manage your expectations when Diego’s expressive mannerisms — his fingers and hands paint an imaginary picture as he describes the plates on and off the menu. With every description, we could hear his passion behind each dish or drink that became a palpable excitement.

This was most evident as he attempted to convince to try some appetizers. He offered the Spanish Tapa Anchovies, which my dad immediately agreed to since he loves anchovies. The anchovies were served in olive oil with cherry tomatoes, garlic, lemon, and a side of bread for dipping. I can’t say that I’ve ever been a fan of anchovies, but we were all very pleasantly surprised by how well the flavors blended together with a hint of saltiness — hardly any fishy flavor — that we all enjoyed.

The dish was paired with some complementary glasses of white wine, which accentuated the different flavor profiles from the anchovy olive oil. He also brought us a complimentary roasted beet salad, which was served with goat cheese, pecans, and drizzled in a balsamic dressing.

While my girlfriend and I had very high expectations, mom’s expectations were more down to earth. She told Diego that she wanted to try the burger, but warned the best one sits in the beloved Texas franchise, Whataburger. He recommended the Provenza Quarter Burger, which came with a 4-ounce Provenza grass-fed beef patty, tomato, cheddar cheese and spring mix lettuce on a home-baked bun.

My girlfriend ordered the Thai Basil Pork Belly Salad, which came with caramelized pork belly mixed with sliced radishes, picked green onion, some sprigs of fresh basil and sesame seeds.

My dad and I both ordered the Ribeye Mushroom Quesadilla, made with ribeye steak from Provenza Farm and Cattle, portobello mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese in a flour tortilla.

As though we weren’t already filled to the brim with delicious food, a waitress convinced us to try the bread pudding, which is pan-seared and served with vanilla ice cream. The waitress brought us some cups of the house black rice horchata, which can best be described as tasting like a leche flavored raspa.

All expectations were surpassed, and my mother now has a new favorite burger.

Diego’s Farm to Table is located at 1111 Pecan Blvd. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.