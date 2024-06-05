San Benito EDC board member arrested, resigns after failing to register as sex offender

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former member of the San Benito Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors is facing a felony charge of failing to register as a sex offender following his arrest, Police Chief Mario Perea said Wednesday.

A tip led officers to arrest John Flores Jr., 71, on May 31 for “failing to comply with registration regulations annually” based on his failure to register as a sex offender, Perea said, adding Flores is facing a felony charge.

Perea said Flores’ case was out of Houston.

On Wednesday, Flores said he resigned from the EDC’s board while questioning the reason the Valley Morning Star was reporting his arrest.

The Department of Public Safety requires sex offenders register as such at the time they change addresses.

At city offices, City Manager Fred Sandoval, who serves as the EDC’s executive director, said Flores failed to disclose his criminal history on an EDC application which questions whether applicants have criminal backgrounds.

“We did our due diligence,” Sandoval said.

State records list Flores’ name as Juan Manuel Flores, adding he’s also known as John Flores.

On the Texas Sex Offender Registry’s website, Flores is described as a “low risk” life-time sex offender who last verified with the Houston Police Department on Nov. 6, 2023, while listing his address as being at a Houston apartment complex.

Flores, however, apparently lives in San Benito.

The report states Flores was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Aug. 13, 2008, his victim being a 13-year-old girl.

A court sentenced Flores to five years in prison, with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice releasing him on Aug. 2, 2013, the report states.

In late 2023, Mayor Rick Guerra appointed Flores to the EDC’s board of directors.

Staff Writer Mark Reagan contributed to this report.