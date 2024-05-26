Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Just 22,038 people cast early votes in the May 28 runoff elections for six races in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

In Hidalgo County, 15,730 people cast early votes while in Cameron County 6,308 people cast early ballots.

HIDALGO COUNTY

Races in Hidalgo County include judge for the 332nd state District Court, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1, and Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1. Each of these races was for the Democratic Party ballot.

The race for Democratic candidate for the 332nd state District Court came down to Abiel Flores and Juan Ramon Alvarez. During the March 5 primary election, Flores received a total of 12,745 votes, or 34.36%, while Alvarez received 12,716 votes, or 34.34%.

The primary runoff for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1 came down to Sonia “Dr” Treviño and Ramon Segovia. During the primary election, Treviño received a total of 6,400 votes, or 49.62%, while Segovia received 3,292 votes, or 25.50%.

The race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1 came down to Charlie Espinoza and Rodolfo “Rudy” Zamorano Jr. During the primary election, Espinoza received a total of 4,548 votes, or 47.15%, while Zamorano received 3,431 votes, or 35.58%.

CAMERON COUNTY

Races in Cameron County included State Representative District 37, sheriff and tax assessor-collector. Each of these races were for the Democratic ticket.

The primary runoff for State Representative District 37 came down to Ruben Cortez Jr. and Jonathan Gracia. During the primary election, Cortez received a total of 1,667 votes, or 26.51%, while Gracia received 1,646 votes, or 26.18%.

The race for Cameron County sheriff came down to current Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza and Manuel “Manny” Treviño. During the primary election, Garza received a total of 6,711 votes, or 36.74%, while Treviño received 4,808 votes, or 26.32%.

The Democratic ticket for tax assessor-collector came down to Antonio “Tony” Yzaguirre Jr. and Eddie Garcia.

Yzaguirre Jr. received a total of 8,236 votes, or 45.38%, while Garcia received 6,464 votes, or 35.62%.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 28