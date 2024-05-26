USCIS moving from Harlingen to Edinburg

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, is moving its operations from Harlingen to Edinburg, the agency announced in a press release.

The field office will also be renamed as the Rio Grande Valley Field Office from the Harlingen Field Office.

“The new field office will provide convenient access to customers, alleviate congestion, and accommodate an expanding workforce on June 24 for in-person services and appointments,” the release stated.

The new Rio Grande Valley Field Office will be 22,831 square feet and will be located at 2800 West Trenton Road, Suite 3000, replacing the Harlingen Field Office at 1717 Zoy Street.

“The office has 63 employees and will serve approximately 80 customers a day,” the release stated. “There will be no in-person services available at the Harlingen field office during June 3 to June 21.”

The new office will provide “primarily naturalization and adjustment of status (green card) adjudication and interviews, as well as administrative naturalization ceremonies.”

The office serves people from Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties.

“All applicants in those areas with upcoming appointments were notified of the new location,” the release stated.

USCIS field offices do not accommodate walk-ins, but instead “handles appointments for case-specific scenarios that require in-person help.”

People in need of emergency immigration services should call the USCIS Contact Center at 1-800-375-5285/

Applicants can track their cases at www.uscis.gov/tools.