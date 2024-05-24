Home Local News Photo Gallery : Remembering Edinburg’s Fallen Sons Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery : Remembering Edinburg’s Fallen Sons By Delcia Lopez - May 24, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Julian Rodriguez Ortega from Post 37 checks the program for the City of Edinburg’s 17th Annual Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony program at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium Friday May 24, 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Veterans attending the City of Edinburg’s 17th Annual Memorial Day ceremony salute the flag during the playing of Taps by Giuliani Garcia, 17, Robert Vela High school at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium Friday , May 24, 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Flags flutter in the wind outside the City of Edinburg’s Memorial Day ceremonies at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium Friday , May 24, 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Dolia Gonzalez, mother of Edinburg war hero, Alfredo “Freddy” Gonzalez attends the Memorial Day ceremonies at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium Friday , May 24, 2024 in Edinburg. Freddy was killed in action in Hue City, Vietnam, on February 4, 1968. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Jorge Buenrostro with Marine Corps League of the RGV detachment 1456, checks the flags before the start of the 17th Annual Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at the City of Edinburg Municipal Auditorium Friday May 24, 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Violet Alcocer, 6, wears a shirt with Army Spc. Mark Anthony Zapata during the 17th Annual Memorial Day ceremonies at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium Friday , May 24, 2024 in Edinburg. Army Spc. Mark Anthony Zapatadied August 15, 2004 while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Alondra Gonzalez and Elva Valle distribute flags at the 17th Annual Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium Friday , May 24, 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Polo Garza with Marine Corps League of the RGV detachment1456 bows his head during the 17th Annual Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremonies at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium Friday May 24, 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) The Battlefield Cross placed by the Edinburg High JROTC Honor Guard seen on the stage during the Memorial Day ceremonies at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium Friday May 24, 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mission family arrested after son allegedly kills man in auto-ped crash Valley airports see growing passenger numbers as flight options increase Edinburg’s Bert Ogden Buick-GMC wins fourth consecutive Dealer of the Year Award Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats San Antonio Brennan in Region al Finals series game one 16-3 Editorial: Funding has been promised for drought mitigation projects; officials should start planning