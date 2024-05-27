Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BROWNSVILLE — A host of members from the public and veterans attended Cameron County’s largest Memorial Day ceremony here on Monday.

There was a large turnout for the 25th Anniversary Memorial Day Silent March on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Brownsville as the community, veterans and dignitaries honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The annual march starts at 10 a.m. sharp each year on the corner of the H-E-B on Central and Boca Chica boulevards.

It ends at the Veterans Park by the library where fallen soldiers are remembered with a flag raising and a 21 gun salute.

