BROWNSVILLE — A host of members from the public and veterans attended Cameron County’s largest Memorial Day ceremony here on Monday.
There was a large turnout for the 25th Anniversary Memorial Day Silent March on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Brownsville as the community, veterans and dignitaries honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
The annual march starts at 10 a.m. sharp each year on the corner of the H-E-B on Central and Boca Chica boulevards.
It ends at the Veterans Park by the library where fallen soldiers are remembered with a flag raising and a 21 gun salute.
Many attend the 25th Anniversary Memorial Day Silent March on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Brownsville as community, veterans, and dignitaries honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
Brownsville native Lt. Al Cisneros, who was the first Hispanic man to serve on the Navy Flight demonstration team with the Blue Angels, honors all fallen heroes during the 25th Anniversary Memorial Day Silent March on Monday, May 27, 2024, at Veterans Park in Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez places a tribute wreath during the 25th Anniversary Memorial Day Silent March on Monday, May 27, 2024, at Veterans Park in Brownsville as community, veterans, and dignitaries honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
The bugle call is sounded during Taps as many attend the 25th Anniversary Memorial Day Silent March on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Brownsville as community, veterans, and dignitaries honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
