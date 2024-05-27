Brownsville police make arrest in fatal shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brownsville police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested a 35-year-old man on a murder charge over the fatal early morning shooting on May 18 of a 25-year-old man.

In a Facebook post, police said they arrested Alejandro Alvarado following the execution of a search warrant in the 1100 block of Calle Galaxia.

Authorities accuse Alvarado of fatally shooting Armando Rivera at approximately 2:29 a.m. on May 18 in the 100 block of Blanche Street.

Rivera was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

“Preliminary information revealed that on May 18, 2024, Rivera and another male subject were shot at by Alvarado as they traveled through the 1100 (block) of Calle Galaxia. During this incident, Rivera had been shot in the head,” the post stated. “The male subject that accompanied Rivera drove to the 100 block of Blanche St. where he left the vehicle and notified his family of the incident. Family of this male subject then contacted authorities.”

Police did not identify the man.

Authorities said that “in an earlier incident” involving Rivera and another man, Luciano Cesar Avina, 33, shot at Rivera “and his companion” when they arrived at Rivera’s residence in the 1100 block of Calle Terrestre.

“Avina fled the scene and no injuries were reported at that time,” the post stated. “Avina, who also resides at the same location where the search warrant was executed, was arrested on May 24, 2024 by the U.S. Marshals in San Benito.”

Alvarado made a first appearance on Saturday where he was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.

He received a total of $355,000 in bonds.

Avina is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.

He received a total of $205,000 in bonds.