Feds arrest woman at Donna bridge after finding 208 pounds of meth

A United States citizen was arrested Wednesday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered that she was concealing over 200 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle after returning from Mexico, according to a criminal complaint.

Ruth Norali Morales was charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute over 208 pounds of meth after authorities found the drugs concealed within the vehicle’s floor.

On Wednesday, CBP officers encountered Morales entering the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge in a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 when she gave a negative declaration for narcotics, weapons, ammunition or currency.

She was then referred to the secondary inspection area where officers conducted a K-9 “free air sniff” that resulted in a positive alert.

“During the secondary inspection, CBPOs discovered 31 bundles concealed within the floor bed of the vehicle,” the complaint said. “The 31 bundles contained a crystal substance which field tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine with a total weight of [over 208 pounds].”

In an interview with authorities, Morales stated that she suspected the vehicle was loaded with something illegal but didn’t know.

She then told authorities that she was going to be paid $650 after successfully delivering the vehicle to Dallas and agreed to do the job because she needed the money.