Teen in stolen vehicle leads police on chase that ends in downtown Brownsville

A teenager on Thursday led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in downtown Brownsville.

In a Facebook post, police said they engaged in a pursuit with the driver of a 2022 white Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen out of Pharr.

When police spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over on Boca Chica Boulevard and Old Alice Road the driver refused to stop and ran, according to the post.

The chase ended downtown on E. Elizabeth Street and E. 13th Street where the juvenile bailed out and ran before being apprehended.

“We are grateful for the swift response of our Officers in handling this situation and ensuring the safety of our community,” police said. “We want to continue to remind everyone to secure your vehicles everywhere you go, especially GMC and Chevrolet models.”

There have been a rash of thefts of trucks in the Valley as criminal organizations recruit people in the region to steal these vehicles and cross them into Mexico.

Brownsville has been a hot spot for crossing the vehicles.