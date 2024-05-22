Funeral services set for Harlingen student who drowned on Island

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Funeral services for a Harlingen CISD student who drowned over the weekend will be held this week.

The student was identified as 14-year-old Anllelith Moreno, an 8th grade student at Vernon Middle School. She would have graduated on Friday.

She was swept out to sea by a rip current on South Padre Island on Sunday.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito. A prayer service will take place at 7 p.m.

A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Abba House Church in Harlingen followed by the burial at Harlingen Combes Memorial Cemetery.

The Vernon Middle School National Junior Honor Society is hosting a basket drive for donations for Moreno’s family.

​​Parents and students will be able to donate money during morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-ups on Wednesday and Thursday.

The school is also collecting donations for the family via Cashapp. Donations may be sent to $VMSWLA. Donors are encouraged to make note that the donation is for the Moreno family.