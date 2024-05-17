McAllen man sentenced to prison for drug smuggling — again

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 43-year-old McAllen man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Authorities found that Raul Mendiola-Flores, who pleaded guilty on Feb. 22, was coordinating the importation of meth through direct communication with Mexican drug traffickers.

In May 2023, Mendiola-Flores had been in contact with the trafficking organization to pick up and transport about two pounds of meth further into the U.S. according to the release.

He had arranged to pick up the drugs at a local convenience store parking lot in McAllen from 19-year-old Jorge Lopez, who had smuggled the meth from Mexico through the Hidalgo port of entry, the release stated.

Lopez, a U.S. citizen living in Reynosa, has pleaded guilty. He remains in custody pending his sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton also heard about his nine prior criminal convictions including a felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine in which he previously served five years in prison.

Tipton also ordered him to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term.