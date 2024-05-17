A protestor chants against the support the state of Israel as demonstrators gather at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Evelyn Tencer runs with the Israeli flag as demonstrators gather at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Demonstrators chant as they walk the hallways during a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Law enforcement stand in the hallways as demonstrators gather at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A child looks up into the sky as demonstrators gather at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A message is written as demonstrators gather at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A demonstrator holds a sign at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas State Trooper vehicles are parked in a row in a parking lot where demonstrators gather at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Surveillance is conducted as demonstrators gather at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A child walks along by the hand as demonstrators move through the campus at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter fals over head as demonstrators gather at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A woman listens as demonstrators gather at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Demonstrators chant as they walk the hallways during a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Demonstrators chant as they walk the hallways during a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas State Troopers watch from their vehicles as demonstrator gather at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Pro Israeli supporter Johnathan Salinas stands with the flag of Israel nearby as demonstrators gather at a pro Palestine rally at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

