DHR strives to reverse Valley’s low organ donation registration

Ten-thousand, one-hundred and fifteen. This is the number of people currently on the transplant waiting list in the state of Texas alone with about 40% of them being minorities, according to Donate Life America.

Although the number of transplants increased by 8.7% in 2023, according to the Organ Procurement & Transplantation Network, there continues to be a need for organ donors across the U.S.

However, not many people register to become donors due to misconceptions and concerns including mistrust in healthcare institutions and the organ allocation system, many believing in a black market for organs in the U.S. or displaying hesitance about the recipients, according to the National Library of Medicine.

According to Vanessa Lopez, vice president of transplant services at DHR Health, the most common misconception she has heard is people believe medical staff will not attempt to save a patient’s life if they are a donor.

That is not the case when it comes to organ donation.

She explained that medical staff are unaware of a patient’s status as an organ donor until after they have been pronounced dead by a physician.

Once a patient has died they can then discuss organ donation with the patient’s family who will make the final decision.

“Even if you are registered as an organ donor the ultimate decision lies with the next of kin … (they) are the ones that ultimately give the consent,” Lopez said.

For Lopez, raising awareness and clarifying any misconceptions about organ donation can potentially save more lives.

She explained that the “biggest hurdle” or challenges the Valley faces is that it has the lowest organ donation rates in the entire country as well as the lowest registration rates.

In fact, according to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, registration rates are 50% in Hidalgo County, 58% in Cameron County, 38% in Willacy County and 39% in Starr County. They say this is among the lowest in the South Texas region.

Lopez explained that DHR Health has held various events throughout the month of April to promote organ donor registration and how it can change the lives of those who are in need of transplants.

On April 13, the hospital held a 5K to help raise money for the Transplant Foundation of South Texas, a nonprofit organization that raises money for transplant patients in need in the Valley.

“We had over 300 participants and we were able to get the word out about organ, eye and tissue donations,” Lopez explained. “We even had some family members that attended talk about their loved one’s donation when they passed away and what impact it made and how their donation is still improving lives.”

Throughout the month they’ve also held donor drives in collaboration with Donate Life Texas and TOSA, where the public can learn more about organ donation as well as register as a donor.

Prior to National Donate Life Month, DHR Health unveiled its Donor Memorial Wall located inside the main hospital lobby. The stained glass memorial pays tribute to both living and deceased organ donors through various symbolism such as a dove to represent love and peace.

The hospital also set up a kiosk near the memorial where patients and visitors can learn more about organ donation as well as register to be organ donors.

“Organs that are donated here in the Valley typically will go to patients in need that are in the Valley,” Lopez said. “It really does benefit our own community.”

Lopez explained that one can register to be an organ donor online at www.donatelifetexas.org or when one renews their driver’s license.

“The main reason for registering is just to make your wishes known to your family,” Lopez said.