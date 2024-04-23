Traffic stop yields over 240 pounds of marijuana in Rio Grande City

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Mexican citizen was arrested Monday after a Starr County sheriff’s deputy found multiple large bundles of marijuana inside the man’s green Ford Explorer, according to a criminal complaint.

Jesus Maldonado-Chavez, who was born in 1992, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 240 pounds of marijuana concealed within large bundles.

A deputy with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office on Monday conducted a traffic stop in Rio Grande City on Maldonado-Chavez’s Explorer, where they saw several large bundles of suspected narcotics which filled the backseat area.

“A search revealed multiple bundles in the backseat as well as additional bundles in the trunk space,” the complaint said. “The bundles were packaged in brown plastic tape and rope crossed around several of the bundles.”

According to the complaint, the packaging is consistent with how large quantities of marijuana are typically packaged and transported.

A search of the Explorer revealed a little over 240 pounds of marijuana.

During an interview, Maldonado-Chavez stated he knew he was transporting marijuana and was supposed to deliver it to another individual and added that he wasn’t paid for the delivery.

Maldonado-Chavez appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia S. Medrano on Tuesday where, with the assistance of counsel, he waived his preliminary examination and detention hearing.

He’s being detained without bond pending trial, according to court documents.