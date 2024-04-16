Edinburg woman guilty of fatally shooting husband in 2019

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

EDINBURG — A jury found an Edinburg woman guilty of fatally shooting her husband in 2019 following approximately six hours of deliberations.

Karla Marlen DeLeon, 51, has been on trial for a charge of murder since April 8.

She was convicted of killing her husband, Hector DeLeon, on Dec. 8, 2019, at their home at 713 E. Russell Road.

During closing arguments, both prosecutors and Karla’s defense attorney agreed that marital issues and domestic violence occurred throughout the marriage, but prosecutors told jurors the point is whether she killed her husband.

They characterized Karla as being controlling and jealous.

Her defense attorney, however, argued that Karla shot Hector in self defense, telling jurors that he was violent and would punch holes in the walls.

Prosecutors, however, said there was no evidence of that and that Hector never threatened to kill her so that argument didn’t hold water.

On the day of the shooting, Karla and Hector had gotten into a fight after he received a text message that centered around Hector watching pornography.

Because of Karla’s religious beliefs, she considered this to be adultery.

After the fight, Hector began packing because he was leaving Karla. As he was doing so, he set a .357 revolver on a bed.

As he was hunched over in a closet in the bathroom packing, Karla walked up to him with the gun and shot him in the head.

Forensic pathologist Norma Farley testified that the gun was less than a centimeter from his head when Karla pulled the trigger.

They had been married for 27 years.