Mission chef again nominated for James Beard Award

A Mission chef has been nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award for the second consecutive year.

Ana Liz Pulido is one of five finalists in the Best Chef: Texas category. She has made a name for herself in recent years among the culinary community since the opening of her restaurant, Ana Liz Taqueria in Mission, in May of 2021.

Her restaurant is known for its made-from-scratch tortillas, savory meats and a wide array of salsas.

Pulido is joined by another Rio Grande Valley establishment, Las Ramblas at Market Square in Brownsville, who were also nominated for their second consecutive James Beard Award in the Outstanding Bar category.

“Mostly I can’t believe it,” Ana said after being nominated last year. “I never thought I would be nominated.”

Also nominated for Best Chef: Texas are Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemó in Houston; Christopher Cullum of Cullum’s Attaboy in San Antonio; Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel of Birdie’s in Austin; and Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast in Dallas.

The James Beard Awards were established in 1990 to recognize leaders in the culinary world. The semi-finalists were announced on Jan. 24, followed by a short list of nominees on April 3. The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony held in Chicago on June 10.

Ana Liz Taqueria is located at 215 North Conway Avenue in Mission. They are open every day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.