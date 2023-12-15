Brownsville drag queen joins ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ cast

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Brownsville drag queen has been cast in the 16th season of the Emmy award-winning reality competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Geneva Karr, 30, is the first contestant from the Rio Grande Valley to compete in the global phenomenon, whose new season marks the 15th anniversary of the Drag Race franchise.

Karr joins fellow queens Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Hershii Liqcour-Jete, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristal and Xunami to compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000 for the winner served by Cash App, the release stated.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race’s first Mexican born queen, Geneva witnessed her parents’ struggles as they worked tirelessly to get her family safely to the United States in search of a better life. A dancing queen with a mischievous energy, she plans to be the first Mexican born queen to win the crown,” Karr’s bio read.

To learn more about Karr and the new cast, “Meet the Queens” is available to watch on YouTube — which includes individual interviews from each queen. Karr can be found at @geneva_karr on X, previously known as Twitter.