McAllen-based Lone Star National Bank earns high ranking from S&P

Lone Star National Bank has been named a top performing bank in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Top 50 Community Banks with assets of $3-10 billion.

McAllen-based LSNB is the only bank headquartered in central and South Texas to be named and only 1 of 5 banks in the entire state that made the list.

The rankings assess the performance of banking institutions based on returns, growth, and funding, while placing a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

“This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of our valued customers, whose trust and loyalty have propelled us to this prestigious distinction,” said S. David Deanda Jr., president of Lone Star National Bank. “Over the past 40 years, we have diligently built a foundation of strength, integrity, commitment to excellence, and fostering peace of mind among the communities we proudly serve in South Texas.”

In determining rankings, S&P Global Market Intelligence emphasized factors such as liquidity, low cost of funds and profitability. LSNB ranked in the top 20th percentile among 200 banks which qualified to be reviewed, surpassing the median for all eligible banks in the metrics analyzed.

LSNB achieved a return on average assets before tax and extraordinary items, standing at 1.54% for the year.