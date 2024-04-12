Gladys Porter Zoo, NINOS Inc., to offer father and child day

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Would you like to spend a day with your child to build your relationship?

How about spending the day with your father to create fun memories.

Well, Gladys Porter Zoo will host an event Saturday to do just that. NINOS, Inc. is presenting “Head Start Father and Child Day-At-The-Zoo” and Mini-Health Fair.

“This event is tailored to provide Head Start fathers or father figures with a unique opportunity to strengthen their bond with their children while enjoying a day of adventure at the zoo,” said a prepared statement.

Fathers and children will embark on a fun journey from 9 a.m. to noon through the zoo and take part in all manner of activities to foster connections and create lasting memories.

This journey will include educational encounters with wildlife, arts and crafts activities, and opportunities for fathers to connect with other Head Start families.

In addition to the journey through the zoo, NINOS Inc. will host the mini health fair specifically for the participating fathers. The fair will offer valuable resources and information on such topics as nutrition and stress management. The fair will also offer health screenings.