Former San Juan cop gets probation for assaulting handcuffed man

A former San Juan cop on Friday was sentenced to a year of probation for hitting a handcuffed man in his groin area with his knee in 2015.

Juan P. Galindo pleaded guilty in January to a civil rights violation.

As part of his plea deal, Galindo permanently surrendered his law enforcement certification for the rest of his life, court documents show.

The incident happened in December 2015, but Galindo was not indicted until 2019.