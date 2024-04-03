CBP seizes $387,000 at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There was no fooling U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on April Fool’s Day at the Hidalgo Port of Entry.

That’s what Alexis Barragan-Valle found out when he tried to leave the U.S. with approximately $387,000 in cash on Monday concealed within the cargo area of the vehicle he was driving, according to a criminal complaint.

He told CBP that he did not have currency over $10,000 and said he was traveling from McAllen to Reynosa.

CBP referred Barragan for a secondary inspection, which is where officers discovered 29 cellophane wrapped bundles containing the cash.

“The currency was found concealed within four (4) laundry detergent boxes located within the cargo area of the vehicle,” the complaint stated.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents responded to assist in the investigation.

“Barragan stated he was aware of the money he was transporting; however, he did not want to incriminate himself any further,” the complaint stated. “Barragan requested the presence of an attorney before making any further statements.”

Barragan made a first appearance Wednesday in McAllen federal court in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis, who ordered him temporarily held without bond pending further court proceedings.