BPUB head named STEM Woman of the Year by Zonta Club

Marilyn D. Gilbert, General Manager and CEO of the Brownsville Public Utilities Board, has been named Amelia Earhart STEM Woman of the Year by the Zonta Club of Brownsville.

The award recognizes women who have made significant contributions in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.

Gilbert became the first woman to lead BPUB when the utility’s board appointed her general manager and CEO in February 2023. She joined BPUB in 2000, serving variously as director of key accounts, energy risk manager and director of energy services before leaving in 2014 for jobs in New York and California.

Gilbert, who returned to BPUB in 2022, serves on the board of the Texas Public Power Association and is a member of the Rio Grande Water Planning Group (Region M). She was previously a member of the Rio Grande Water Authority Group, the National Association Transmission Forum, the North American Transmission Forum, the Southern California Public Power Association, the California Utilities Municipal Association, and the Large Public Power Council.

Gilbert has also served with numerous local boards, committees and volunteer groups, such as the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees, Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas STEM Advisory Committee, and the North Brownsville Rotary Club.

She said she was “humbled and honored” by the recognition.

“It’s crucial that we continue to empower women, helping them achieve their dreams through encouragement and by sharing our experiences,” Gilbert said. “I look forward to continue to do the work that I love for the betterment of our community.”

The Zonta Club of Brownsville is a chapter of the Zonta International USA Caucus, an international membership organization dedicated to building a better world for women and girls by empowering them through service and advocacy.