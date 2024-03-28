A ‘Voice’ and an ‘Idol’: Two Valley residents selected for national contests

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s giving #Puro956.

Two singing voices are representing the Rio Grande Valley on national television this spring.

Roma native Frank Garcia’s audition for “The Voice” judges aired March 4, when he was selected to join team Dan + Shay on the NBC production.

Garcia performed Lady Gaga’s “Millions Reasons” with Jason and Jeremy Garcia during the Voice battle round March 19, and was declared the victor. He is now among the Top 20.

Brody Rivers of Rio Hondo announced via social media this week he’d received a golden ticket for “American Idol.” He performed an original song for his audition, which was not included in the episode.

Rivers said his Idol audition process began in April 2023. He joined 400 contestants in Los Angeles for Hollywood Week, which was pre-recorded and starts airing Sunday on ABC.

“It was amazing, seeing the judges in person,” Rivers said of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. “It looks fake because the camera and the lighting is too perfect. It looks like a dream.”

He couldn’t disclose his ranking, but Rivers said his experience with live performance gave him an advantage.

“Some of them already had record labels and were Tiktok famous,” he said of the other contestants. “There was not one bad (singer).”

He added his selection for Idol has already made an impact on his career and his life.

This week, Rivers was recognized by icons of the industry during the “Texas Regional Radio Music Awards Show,” adding he had “just a regular conversation” with Pat Green.

“I got there this time, and people were coming up to me,” he said. “It’s just opened so many doors in that perspective.”

Rivers also received a free round of golf Thursday.

“It’s weird. I usually play at this course all the time … I guess they finally recognized me.”

Garcia, a former mariachi artist, attends Columbia University in New York. He’s no stranger to vocal competition, having performed on “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” and “La Voz Kids.”

At Roma High School, Garcia performed with the award-winning Mariachi Nuevo Santander, and sang with the Ft. Worth Opera.

“Team DAN + SHAY!!! I can’t thank everyone enough for the support and love I have been getting,” Garcia wrote on his Instagram, @frankkgarciaa. “8 years ago, I would have never envisioned my life being the person I am today. Growing up in Mexico, as a gay Latino boy, I was constantly told my (femininity) would be a disadvantage to me in the long run. I can confidently say that I have proved those people wrong. Never have I been so proud of embracing and accepting my identity until now, and I truly want to thank everyone for your support, it means the world.”