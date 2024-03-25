Peñitas man sentenced to 25 years for killing Mission man during drug deal

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Peñitas man was sentenced to prison on Thursday following a guilty plea for the death of a Mission man who he shot over drugs.

Hector Javier Gonzalez, 31, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of 31-year-old Mission resident Edgar Treviño on Jan. 3, 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit provided by the Mission Municipal Court, Gonzalez went into a residence located at 3602 Tulipan St. wielding a black shotgun looking for narcotics.

Several people inside the home were ordered to step outside and escaped using a blue Ford Expedition.

Neighbors told police that they could see a body lying on the floor through the front door which was left open after the others had fled.

Treviño’s body was found in the kitchen/living room area facing up with a single shot to the abdomen, the affidavit stated.

EMS rendered aid, but Treviño was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities found marijuana and drug paraphernalia as they searched the residence as well as a small scale and a small amount of a white powdery substance in the master bedroom.

The original caller was transported to the Mission Police Department where they told police several people could be heard arguing at the residence followed by a loud bang.

They also stated that several people ran out of the house and one of them was holding a long rifle.

At about 5 p.m. that same day, as the scene was still being processed, two men and one woman approached the residence and said they were currently staying there.

Two of the individuals were identified as Jaqueline Duenes and Roberto Rafael Martinez who were both 25 at the time. The second man was not identified.

Duenes, who provided a video statement to police, stated there was a fourth person with them, later identified as Noe Ochoa, who was 28 at the time of the shooting.

As the investigation continued, it was determined that all of them had many opportunities to report the shooting but failed to do so, as such they were charged with failing to report a felony.

Their bonds were set to $10,000 each.

Once Ochoa had been picked up at his sister’s residence, he told police that he dropped off Gonzalez in an area near 3 Mile Line and Trosper Road in Mission, according to an affidavit.

Former Mission Police Chief Roberto Dominguez said Treviño was shot once and based on the preliminary investigation, it might have stemmed from a failed drug transaction.

The drug in question was said to be crystal meth.

Jail records show Ochoa and Martinez were released days after their arrest. A search for Duenes’ records yielded no results.

Ochoa and Martinez, now 30 and 27, respectively, both later pleaded guilty to the failure to report charge. Ochoa spent several days in jail while Martinez was sentenced to a year of probation.